Wyoming Game and Fish Expect Good Fishing this Fall Across the State

Fall isn't just about hunting. The Wyoming Game and Fish say that fall offers great opportunities for fishing in the fall season throughout the Cowboy state.

The Miracle Mile stretch of the North Platte is known for its brown trout run in the fall.

Matt Hahn, Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Casper Region, said anglers should have a chance to target big browns along that stretch from mid-to-late October through December.

Hahn reminds anglers, especially fly anglers along rivers and streams, to take precautions to not spread aquatic invasive species by following the Clean, Drain, Dry message for boats, boots, waders and other fishing equipment.

“We have New Zealand mudsnails in all of the North Platte River reaches, plus curly pondweed is working its way downstream,” Hahn said.

Hahn said jiggling spoons for suspended walleye is a good technique at Glendo. Swim baits over rock piles or steep drop-offs work well at Alcova and Pathfinder.

The Sheridan-region also offers great walleye fishing in the fall.

Lake DeSmet offers anglers diversity with kokanee salmon, rainbow trout, Bonneville cutthroat trout, walleye and lake trout.

Healy Reservoir offers anglers a chance at largemouth bass, tiger muskie and walleye.

Paul Mavrakis, Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Sheridan Region, said Sand Creek near Beulah should be good for brown trout.

Between Buffalo Bill Dam and Willwood Dam there are more than 4,000 trout per mile with good access for both shore and float anglers. Paintrock, Medicine Lodge and Shell creeks in the Bighorn Mountains should have brown trout gearing up to spawn. Closer to Cody, Dead Indian, Crandall and Sunlight creeks also should be good.

Anglers can pursue lake trout this fall at Flaming Gorge Reservoir in the Green River Region, which is especially good for smaller trout.

“We need more small lake trout harvested to reduce impacts on the kokanee salmon population,” said Robb Keith, fisheries supervisor in the Green River Region.

Bobby Compton, Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Laramie Region, said his neck of the woods offers quality lake and stream fishing. The Laramie Plains Lakes, especially Twin Buttes, Meeboer, Alsop and Diamond should be good for trout. Lake Hattie and Wheatland No. 3 are low but still accessible by boat and shore angling where fall-spawning rainbow trout cruise the shorelines.

“The walleye population in Boysen is doing really well,” said Paul Gerrity, Game and Fish fisheries biologist in Lander. “There are lots of good eater-size fish under 20 inches, but also have some good year-classes in 2011 and 2014 that provide people a chance to catch walleye over 20 inches.”

Boysen should also have good fishing for sauger and rainbow trout.

Joe Deromedi, Game and Fish fisheries biologist in Lander, said Lake Cameahwait near Boysen Reservoir — also known as Bass Lake — should be good for largemouth bass and tiger muskie.

The Popo Agie and Wind River drainages should be good for trout with solid water flows this year. Wiggins and Bear creeks should provide stream anglers opportunities to catch cutthroat this fall.

Brooks Lake near Togwotee Pass is scenic and a good place for rainbow trout with a chance at small brook and lake trout too. Ring and Trail lakes east of Dubois give anglers opportunities for trophy-sized trout.

The Finger Lakes near Pinedale are good spots to target lake trout. The New Fork River for brown trout and the Green River should be good for brown and rainbow trout until they ice up.

