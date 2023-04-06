Famous Wyoming Antler Hunt Might Be Delayed 2023

Spring antler hunts in Teton County are a HUGE DEAL!

But mother nature does not always cooperate.

Antler gathering season begins May 1st.

But the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are debating delaying that spring shed hunting season due to the number of deer and pronghorn that have died this winter.

It will also take longer for all of the snow we got this year to recede.

Those animals that survived the winter will want to migrate back. They won't be able to if there are a bunch of humans roaming around picking up antlers.

“If the snow conditions and the location of animals are in a position where it’s going to create an impact on wintering big game, and we need to change the opener for the antler season, it will receive serious consideration by our folks,” Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said at a meeting in Pinedale. “We have the ability to do that.”

For the Bridger-Teton National Forest Game and Fish shed hunting is an event that is hard to manage.

It begins May 1 so avid shed hunters would hang out until midnight on April 30th, then start.

Wyoming is the only state that regulates antler hunting west of the continental divide.

Wyoming Game and Fish haven’t officially proposed a change. This is being discussed. A decision will come soon.

A delay would be good for the animals. But those humans will have to be told and convinced to just be patient and accept the delay.

Humans, sometimes, are not so understanding.

