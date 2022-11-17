A human foot found in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park in August belonged to a Los Angeles man, according to a news release from the Park on Thursday.

Park police identified the man as Il Hun Ro, 70, after receiving positive identification based on DNA analysis in the last three weeks and notified the family.

On Aug. 16, Park staff found part of a foot in a shoe floating in the Abyss Pool thermal feature in the West Thumb Basin. Abyss Pool is more than 50 feet and is one of the deepest hot springs in the park, and its temperature is approximately 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

Law enforcement investigators determined, to the best of their knowledge, that it was an unwitnessed incident on the morning on July 31, and no foul play occurred.

Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding Ro's death remain unknown.

This investigation has concluded, and the Park has no additional information to share.

Investigators included national park rangers and special agents, the Teton County Coroner’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Park officials remind visitors to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.

The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.

