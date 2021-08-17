Missing Climber’s Body Recovered From Wind River Mountains

The body of a missing hiker was recovered from the Wind River Mountains over the weekend in what Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee called a "tragic climbing accident."

Get our free mobile app

Authorities did not name the missing climber in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the climber was the subject of a search and rescue operation over the weekend but was recovered in Fremont County. His body was found at roughly 12,900 feet on the east face of Gannett Peak.

Search efforts began on Sunday.

The climber was 41.