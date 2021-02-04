SAR Crews Rescue Lost Wyoming Snowmobilers
Search and rescue crews helped get three lost snowmobilers out of the Sierra Madre Range in Carbon County early Sunday.
According to a Carbon County Sheriff's Office news release, search and rescue crews were called at roughly 5 a.m. Sunday morning for the three lost snowmobilers.
A couple hours later, crews were on their way to GPS coordinates provided to them.
At roughly 8:10 a.m., search crews were in the approximate area of the lost skiers, so five members went into a creek drainage to attempt to rescue them. Not long after, they were escorted back to their vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
