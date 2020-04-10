Trucker Falls Asleep on I-80, Crashes Into North Platte River

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding people to never drive drowsy after a trucker fell asleep Thursday morning on Interstate 80 and plunged into the North Platte River.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. near milepost 229 east of Sinclair.

Beck says Carbon County Search and Rescue used their boat to get the driver and his passenger out of the truck, and Game and Fish and the Carbon County Fire Department worked to contain any hazardous material leaking from the truck.

Beck says the driver was cited for failing to maintain his lane of travel. Fortunately, he and his passenger only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

