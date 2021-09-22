Search Continues For Missing Person In Yellowstone

The search for a missing man near Yellowstone National Park's Shoshone Lake continued into Wednesday, the National Park Service said.

According to a news release, search and rescue crews are continuing to look for Kim Crumbo by foot, helicopter and boat and will continue to do so as conditions warrant.

Crumbo, and his half-brother, Mark O'Neill, were reported overdue by a family member on Sunday from their four-night backpacking trip to Shoshone Lake.

O'Neill's body was found in the area Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation and park officials are not currently commenting further.

The public is asked to maintain their distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles and their related activity.