You sure you want to go out on that ice and fish all day?

There are dangers involved.

The video, below, shows what happens when that harsh Wyoming wind blows across the ice and causes it to roll like waves.

Unfortunately, we have to report a story, now and then of people falling through that ice and not surviving.

Yet ice fishing is almost a religion in some northern states.

There is an entire industry built on winter fishing and camping on the ice.

There is also a lot of danger that comes with it.

Ice fishermen are well aware. But they love it out there.

WATCH THE WYOMING WIND MAKE ICE WAVES.

In the video below are a few you just can't beat.

Jackson Lake, with the Tetons in the background, in the middle of winter.

The only problem is it's -15F.

But that's fun to these guys and at least it's not windy. Wind makes it SUCK!

They have all the gear and they plan to spend the night.

They tried fishing outside at first.

It was so cold they decided to set up their tents and fish inside.

That takes away the view but they get to keep bragging rights.

Next, let's spend 3 days camping on the ice and fishing for burbot in Wyoming.

IN THIS ONE WERE SPENDING 3 NIGHTS OUT ON FLAMING GORGE, IN WYOMING , LOOKING FOR BURBOT IN THE 2023 BURBOT BASH. I HAVE A-LOT TO LEARN ABOUT BURBOT FISHING, I DIDN'T DO SO WELL, HAD A BLAST AND I DO KNOW BURBOT ARE THERE THE UGLIEST FISH IN THE WATER HANDS DOWN BUT TASTE AMAZING DEEP FRYED, NEVER THE LESS.... (801 Outdoors).

I get the idea that fishing this way has less to do with the fish and more to do with the winter outdoor experience.

Same gather together in fishing camps.

Some, like in the video below, prefer to be alone.

The fact that most people don't want to do this is a big part of why a few people like to do this.

It's not for everyone.

That's the point.

