This Dude Took “Ice Fishing” to a Brand New Level

This time of year, there is ice fishing and there is ICE FISHING. This new video is that second one as a dude has taken one of our favorite pastimes to a brand new most excellent level.

I should begin with a disclaimer. Don't do this. Ever. Unless you really want to see what drowning is like. Now that I have that out of the way, let's get to the good stuff. I don't think there's a better way to explain what you're about to witness than the story out of the person's own mouth that captured the video. Here's a little backstory they provided:

After fishing for hours in the cold early February on the Arkansas river I traded kid duties with Cade so he could fish by himself too. I was taking the kids back to the truck when we heard yelling. Thinking Cade had hooked up on a large trout we ran back around the river bend to see him sailing down the river on an enormous sheet of ice.

This is Cade doing something that apparently only Cade would attempt.

Did I mention this happened near Salida, Colorado? The fact that this is from our free-thinking friends in Colorado should explain a lot.

Silly me thought that ice fishing was trying to catch fish through a hole in the ice just like Wikipedia defines it. It's obvious that we were both wrong as what Cade is doing looks like a lot more fun.

