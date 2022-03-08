WATCH: How To Save Time When Wyoming Ice Fishing, Just Be Careful
BEWARE...DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME...YOU'VE BEEN WARNED.
My grandpa was know for using the phrase "work smarter, not harder". I've tried to live by that motto most of my life, but I'm one of those that think about ways that I could get hurt and am careful. When you're out ice fishing, that's a good thing to keep in mind. Try not to work too hard, you're out to have a good time.
Soon the weather will change and the ice will melt and your time ice fishing will be gone. When you're out on the ice, make sure to use your time wisely. Heading out on a fishing trip, you want to have you line in the water as much as possible. Another saying my grandpa had was "you can't catch a fish without your line in the water".
Jeff Foxworthy has made a living talking about the Redneck Life and one of his jokes has been used in many circle of redneck friends.
You might be a redneck if....your last words before losing consciousness have ever been "hey y'all, watch this"
According to livescience.com, the average lifespan of a women is multiple years longer than that of a man. Not just for health reasons, but most of the time woman have more common sense than men and don't put themselves into situations that could harm or end them.
No truer words have ever been spoken when talking about this group of ice fishing buddies. While wanting to use the "work smarter, not harder" and "you can't catch a fish without your line in the water" mottos, they thought it would be a good idea to take a little ride on the power auger.