WATCH: Ice Fisherman Takes Wild Ride On His Auger

Lesson 1 - NEVER GROW UP!

Lesson 2 - The only difference between men and boys are the size of their toys.

Maybe I am wrong, I'm sure I am, but ice fishing seems like a boring and miserably cold hobby. I've often wondered- what do these guys do for fun out there? Drink beer and MAYBE catch the occasional fish?

The answer to that, I guess, is to find any way possible to amuse ones self.

Wisconsin, an ice fisherman grabs his auger to drill a hole in the ice. Be as anyone who has ever operated an auger before will tell you, it helps to lean on the thing. A little weight goes a long way when drilling down.

Why just lean on it? Let's sit on it. Heck lets lean back a bit. OH LOOK HOW FAST I'M GOING! Let's lay all the way down.

Oddly enough, this moment of adventure did not end in the disaster that some of us might have imagined. It actually worked remarkably well in helping the machine drill that hole.

On the one hand, I have to admire this guy, on the other hand I should add, DON'T TRY THIS YOURSELF!

Now, let's all take a moment and imagine what this guy is going to say to his wife when he gets home and she askes him, "How was the ice fishing dear? Anything exciting happen?"

I will say that I am sorry for anyone who knows this guy. He will be telling this story and sharing this video for the rest of this life and they will never hear the end of it.

