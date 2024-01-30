Casper: Are You Brave Enough to Do the Paqui One Chip Challenge

It has often been said that there is a very thin line between bravery and stupidly.

With that being said, as both an adult male and a United States Marine Corps veteran, it safe to say I've done some pretty dumb things in my forty-seven years of life on this planet. Also, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that pretty much any male over the age of twelve has more than likely done something incredibly stupid on a dare, and it's also a save bet that said dare, at least once, involved eating something gross.

If you don't believe me, just look at the success of television game shows like Fear Factor.

Enter the Paqui One Chip Challenge.

I was originally supposed to have done this a good five or six years ago, but we misplaced the darn things around the COVID-19 lockdown.

While I was doing some winter cleaning late last year (November 2023), I found them. I also issued a challenge to my fellow Casperites to see if anyone was brave enough to do it with me.

Since I have already admitted, on camera no less, that I am going to do this challenge, now I pretty much have to. It is bro code and all (see... I told you males are stupid).

At any rate, I was reminded of a comical, yet scary, animated video from YouTube channel, brewstewfilms, where the star, Tyler, did it and barely survived. Check out the hilarious video below.

You would think that alone would be enough to stop me... but it isn't.

So... who's brave enough to do the Paqui One Chip Challenge with me?

