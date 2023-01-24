Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot

There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!

I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.

In my defense, I was a little excited, because M.A.D. Transportation & Towing had come by the station to pick up my old beater (a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer), that is going to be crushed during the Toughest Monster Truck Tour on February 11th, 2023.

In my haste to run back inside and grab my iPhone to take a few final pics of my old SUV before it gets destroyed, I slipped and fell in our parking lot. For your enjoyment, the epic slide and fall was caught on one of our security cameras.

Get our free mobile app

If I'm being honest, it does look funny and had it not actually been me falling, it would've been even more hilarious.

Luckily or more accurately, by a blessing from on high, I didn't seriously injure myself. Considering this was the second time I've fallen in about as many days (I recently fell in the parking lot of the Sunrise Shopping Center), that says something about my "healing factor", but at 46 years young, I most definitely do NOT want to press my luck.

I think I may just give up on walking altogether until spring. Yeah right... if only that were possible.

A Lookback at DJ Nyke's Adventures in 2022