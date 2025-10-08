Drivers in Casper have gotten worse, in my humble opinion, over the last twenty years. Honestly, I have no idea why, but I have noticed it (as have a bunch of our listeners, who make it clear on a daily basis).

Compared to big city drivers, like say Denver or Los Angeles, we're no where on that level of awfulness, but we still have serious things that need to be fixed immediately. For one, the blowing through obvious red lights (not yellow, mind you... already red), has gotten really bad the last few years.

READ MORE: Have You Noticed Casper Drivers Blowing Through Red Lights?

I've also noticed folks following way too closely, which I have never understood. Tailgating never ends well for the person doing it nine times out of ten anyway.

All that aside, we know there are some seriously dangerous intersections in Casper. CY Avenue & Poplar Street, 2nd Street & Wyoming Boulevard, and CY Avenue & Wyoming Boulevard to name but a few.

But there is a much smaller intersection, near downtown, that causes issues, not because it's super busy and has high traffic, but because the street is so narrow. That area is the 1st Street and Ash Street intersection, particularly going west bound and attempting to make a right turn onto Ash (by the Star Tribune).

Casper Drivers Know This Turn and Why It’s So Dangerous DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you are in the left turn lane on North Ash, drivers that frequent this area know not to drive all the way up to the lines, because any vehicle larger than a sedan attempting to make a right turn there (see the photo above), is going to cross over into your lane. I don't care how well you drive, unless you get on the curb, it's a fairly small margin of area right there.

Again, it's dangerous if you're turning there or if you're the one sitting at the light... and that's on a good weather day! If there is snow, ice or even too much rain, I'll turn the street before (David Street) or the one after (Nichols Street). It's not worth the hassle.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke