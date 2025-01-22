New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the Worst States to Drive in

No one wants to hear that their state might not be the safest area to drive in, but as the saying goes: numbers don't lie.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Best & Worst States to Drive in (2025)" and overall, Wyoming landed in the bottom seventy-five percent of the entire country.

According to the study, Wyoming was ranked 38th overall.

It is worth noting that most of the our neighboring states rated equally as bad. Colorado came in at 46th, with Montana ranking 48th and Utah doing only slightly better than us, coming in at 37th. Surprisingly, Idaho did extremely well, ranking 2nd best overall.

Get our free mobile app

The WalletHub study on broke down their ranking system by stating:

Driving conditions naturally aren’t consistent across the entire country. To identify the best states to drive in, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Some of the key factors that attributed to Wyoming's overall score include:

Cost of Ownership & Maintenance Rank - 13th

Traffic & Infrastructure Rank - 9th

Safety Rank - 49th

Access to Vehicles & Maintenance Rank - 48th

You can see how two of those metrics negatively affected our overall score. Being next to last at "Safety Rank" and third worse at "Access to Vehicles & Maintenance" severely hampered our score.

While the Cowboy Sate wasn't at the bottom of the list, we were closer enough to it to recognize that some changes need to be made.

Casper's Most Wanted - December 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke