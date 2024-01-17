As scantily populated as we are in the Cowboy State, one would assume that everyone has the basic skills to navigate vehicles properly during our elongated winter months. Well... you know what they say happens when you assume, right? It makes an a** out of you and me.

A study that was released earlier this week (Monday, January 15th, 2024), gave evidence that Wyoming is one of the best states in the country to drive in. That being said, there are still a lot of folks out there that could do with a little bit of updated driver's education, especially when it comes to driving on ice, snow and other equally dangerous adverse weather conditions.

Get our free mobile app

I do realize that not everyone has the same level of driving skill and also, not every vehicle is equipped to deal with winter driving, so hopefully (fingers crossed), this will help folks, before they hit the highways and byways.

Considering that driving is a privilege, it should not be taken lightly. With that in mind, I borrowed a page (pardon the pun), from one of the world's best selling books to come up with the "Ten Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving".

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke