Which Is The Best Wheel Drive For Wyoming Snow?

The first real snowfall of this winter and many people, even long-time Wyoming residents, need a couple of minutes to get used to driving in this white mess again.

But it's not just people who need to get that feel for their vehicle again, it's a matter of having the right sort of vehicle.

A higher profile is a must. You don't need to be WAY UP just higher than the average car by a little bit is helpful.

But now let's look at what sort of traction is better in snow.

Rear-wheel drive is NOT the way to go. I see far too many vehicles trying to get started in snow and ice and they do more spinning than moving. Spinning leads to slipping and a back end that fishes around.

Rear-wheel drive is even worse in vehicles that have light back ends, like pickups and Jeeps. If you drive one put some weight in the back during the winter like sandbags or anything else that you can think of that won't slide around.

Front-wheel drive is far better. Pulling a vehicle out of snow and ice is far more effective than pushing it and it prevents the back end from fishing around.

All-wheel or vehicles that have a 4 wheel high setting are by far the best.

Some vehicles come with all-wheel drive, standard. All four tires are providing traction all the time. In the winter this is a far better way to go.

Currently, I drive a Ford F150 from Greiner Ford in Casper Wyoming. It is rear-wheel drive but has a 4 Wheel High and a 4 Wheel Low setting.

The 4 Wheel High setting allows me to set it while I am still driving. Suddenly I have all tires giving me traction with a computer assist to look for where that traction is. I see other trucks my size with just rear-wheel drive trying to get started at a stop light while I have no problems at all. I also see them slip around corners where I won't.

No matter what vehicle you're in it is important to remember that winter driving means taking is slow. Trying to force your way out of a slick spot will only lead to disaster.

