Casperites Reveal Their All-Time Favorite Halloween Costumes—and Some Are Hilarious

Halloween is one of the holidays were folks truly get a chance to be original. Whether it's with decorations or everyone's personal favorite, costumes, this is the one day a year were you get to be whatever you want to be.

Have you always wanted to be a superhero? This is the time. Do you really want to scare the heck out of your significant other? This will probably be your only chance to get away with it. Are planning on getting a little sexy and/or raunchy? Yup... this is the judgment-free zone.

Last Thursday (October 23rd, 2025), we took to our social media pages to have local residents share their favorite All Hallow’s Eve costumes of all time. They could be from Halloween's past or even what they're planning for this year, but we wanted to see them all.

While all the submissions were truly awesome, some were cute, others were scary, and even more were downright comical. From pets, to kiddos, to extravagant adult costumes, we loved each and everyone of them.

So without further ado, here are Casperites All-Time Favorite Halloween Costumes.

Casperites Share Their Most Unforgettable Halloween Costumes Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke