1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83.
Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The Ford pickup he was driving continued onto the shoulder before entering a driver-side leading slide, where it tripped and rolled.
Speed is being investigated as a possible factor.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary reports Griffitts was not wearing a seatbelt.
This is the 110th fatality this year compared to 94 at the same time last year.
