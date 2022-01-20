16 Attorneys Suspended by Wyoming Supreme Court

The Wyoming State Bar has recently announced that 16 attorneys have been suspended from the practice of law in Wyoming for failing to comply with the Bylaws of the Wyoming State Bar by not paying their annual license fees.

These attorneys are:

Laurie E. Anderson-Eskam – Carlsbad, California

Deborah S. Belley – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Tillie J. Bulman – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

N. Josh Dart – Berthoud, Colorado

William B. DeMars – Phoenix, Arizona

Darrell L. Fun – Charlotte, North Carolina

Glynda O. Gullickson Rahn – Rapid City, South Dakota

Miles A. Jacoby – Dubois, Wyoming

Mark B. Lehnardt – Washington, D.C.

Elizabeth A. Maldonado – Berlin, Connecticut

Amy C. Penfold-Rutz – Greeley, Colorado

Mark J. Pilch – Fargo, North Dakota

Nora R. Pincus – West Valley City, Utah

Heidi K. Ruckriegle – Denver, Colorado

Galen C. Trine-McMahan – Ft. Collins, Colorado

Kendra D. Winslow – Brighton, Colorado

In order for these attorneys to be authorized to practice law in Wyoming, they would need to pay the license fee and late fee to cure the suspension, and then petition the Wyoming Supreme Court for the reinstatement of their license.

If an attorney who is suspended from the practice of law for non-payment of the annual license fee has not petitioned for reinstatement within one year of the date of the order of suspension, their membership in the Wyoming State Bar shall be terminated by order of the Wyoming Supreme Court.