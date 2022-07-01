16 Low Cost Family Friendly Summer Activities In Central Wyoming

Summertime is family time.

The kids are home from school, the weather is fabulous, and the days are looonnnggg.

But, if you have a larger family like mine (we have 5 kids between the ages of 16 and 7) it can be hard to find summer activities that are low cost (or event better no cost) and don't require hours of driving.

While I have a few tried and true Summertime activities we love to do in Central Wyoming, I'm always on the hunt for more.

So, we reached out to our listeners and asked them what Low Cost and No Cost family-friendly activities they love to do.

Floating the river is one of my favorite activities, and so is hiking the local trails.

Below are some great tips and tricks for those two activities.

If you'd like to see all the activity suggestions our listeners had you can find them in the comments on the post below.