20% Chance of Snow Today, 40% Chance on Wednesday

The National Weather Service predicts a weeklong chance of snow--but in small amounts. Today there's a 20% chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. otherwise sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low tonight around 16.

Wednesday has a 40% chance of snow showers all day (1.5" possible) with a high near 36 degrees.

Thursday there's a 30% chance of snow showers in the morning before 11 a.m. with a high near 31 and a nighttime low around 17.

