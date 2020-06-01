2020 Father’s Day Great Grill Giveaway

Father's Day is right around the corner and we have your Dad covered this year, with the Father’s Day Great Grill Giveaway.

We have teamed up the Michelle Trost Hall Real Estate Team at Broker One Real Estate this year to help you give your Dad the best Father's Day ever. He’ll be the envy of the neighborhood with a sweet new Black Olive Pellet Grill from Porter’s Supply Company valued at $1800. Just think how grateful your Dad would be if you won this for him. You would be eating good all summer long. Simply fill out the form below and you are entered into the giveaway.

blackolivegrill.com

This contest ends Thursday, June 18th at midnight.

*By filling out this form and entering this giveaway, you agree to share your information with the sponsor.*