So many fashion statements were made at the 92nd Academy Awards tonight!

Some were jaw-dropping for all the right reasons, however, others… not so much. While real-life bombshell Margot Robbie’s backless black gown and Best Supporting Actress nominee Florence Pough’s tufted turquoise dress were clear winners of the evening, we were not nearly as enthused with Billie Porter’s gilded gown nor with Oscar hopeful Kathy Bates’ bland blazer getup, who was also among the stars who failed to hit the mark for the flashy occasion.

Scroll down for the best and worst outfits to hit the 2020 Oscars red carpet below.