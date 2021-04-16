2021 Commissioner License Up For Grabs Thanks To Wyoming L.E.A.D

The Commissioner License is a Wyoming Elk, deer, or antelope tag in any open unit across the state of Wyoming.

The Commissioner License is a coveted hunting license that is only released by the Wyoming Game & Fish Commissioners for the benefit of nonprofit/charitable organizations around the state of Wyoming.

The Wyoming Agricultural Leadership Council is proud to be raffling off a 2021 Commissioner License to benefit the Wyoming L.E.A.D. program.

The Wyoming L.E.A.D. Program is committed to providing leadership and education training for adults involved in production agriculture, agribusiness, or natural resource industry.

This fundraiser includes multiple levels of prizes including a 2nd place prize of a Weatherby Mark 5 Cowpoke Edition Rifle and a 5th place prize of the $300 Taxidermy Credit donated by Infinity Taxidery in Douglas, Wyoming.

The funds raised from this campaign will be used to develop individuals who want to be agricultural and rural leaders.

Yes, the raffle is open to both in-state and out-of-state residents.