MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Red Carpet Gallery (PHOTOS)

The stars have hit the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual awards show is taking place on Sunday (June 5) at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and will air on MTV at 8 PM ET. Vanessa Hudgens will be hosting the evening which will honor the best in television and film with the golden popcorn trophies.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with this year's Generation Award in addition to Jack Black accepting the Comedic Genius Award.

Aside from the typical awards show telecast, MTV will also air the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special. This will air at 10 PM ET directly following the awards show. The honorees in the reality and competition series television shows will be awarded during this special.

Discover all of the fashionable looks from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, below.