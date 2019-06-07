5 Free Things To Do In Casper This Summer With Your Kids

For those of you living in Natrona County, today is the first day of Summer Break!

It's a family tradition in my home to create a Summer To-Do list. We hang it up by the family calendar and take turns crossing off each item as we accomplish it.

I was excited to see that most of the items they picked to do this year are totally free...phew!

If you too are looking for free family-friendly activities (that work for a variety of ages) here's the perfect short and sweet list of free things to do in Casper this Summer with your kids.

NOTE: I have five kids ranging in age from 13-4 and all of these activities have proven to be fun for all of them.

The Tate Geological Museum

If you have a dinosaur loving child this is a must go place for you in Casper. Not only does it have a wide variety of fossils but the experts on staff there are amazing with kids and willing to answer any and all questions. Add to that interactive exhibits and a layout that allows you to easily keep track of more than one child and you can see why it's one of our favorites!

Crossroads Adventure Park

There are SO many things I love about this park. First, it only has one way in and out, so it's easy to keep an eye on your younger toddlers. Second, parking is fabulous. Third, walking the path next to it is a great way to stretch your legs and check out the North Platte. Fourth, the grassy area right next to the playground is the perfect spot for my older kids to toss a football where I can still keep an eye on them.

Rotary Park Trails

The thing I love about these trails is that you can walk as long or as short of a distance as you'd like. The shorter path takes you to the base of the waterfall where your kids can splash around for hours in the cool water! If you take the longer Bridle Trail you can strap your little ones to your back for one heck of a workout...or pack water and snacks and turn it into a half day of wandering.

Splash Parks

There are now TWO free splash parks in Casper. David Street Station AND Merion Kreiner Splash Pad and this is the perfect Summer activity. Let your kids splash in their clothes and then dry off in the sun as they eat snacks and play with friends. Or dress your kiddos in swimsuits and goggles and let them spend all afternoon running and screaming and having some good old fashioned Summertime fun.

Three Crowns Golf Course Walking Path (Amoco Park or the Pump House)

This is one of my favorite places to take my kids (and dogs) for a walk. They love stomping over the bridge and looking over the edge at the Platte. It's fairly flat (at least the part that runs along 1st street is flat) and the walk by the labyrinth is shady and full of enough twigs, leaves and long grass to make amazing little fairy houses! It's even worth bringing their bikes into town and letting them ride along while I jog.

Don't forget about Nic Fest and The Casper Art Walks

Did I miss anything?!

What's your favorite free thing to do in Casper in the Summer?

