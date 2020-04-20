Wendy’s Is Offering A Free 4-Piece Nugget This Friday

Wendy's has always been the queen of the social media game, especially when speaking about Twitter. Earlier today (April 20th, 2020), they tweeted out that they were going to trade in their normal roasting, for a little toasting.

That was an awesome way to start out the day. However, a few hours later, they stepped it up even further by stating this coming Friday (April 24th, 2020), they'd be giving out a 4-piece spicy or crispy chicken nuggets for free!

I called and checked with both of our Casper Wendy's restaurants. The East 2nd Street location is definitely participating. It is undetermined at this time if the CY location will be participating as well.

