The world's largest fast food restaurant, McDonald's, announced today that they will be rolling out a new menu item in next month. As of September 16th, 2020, they will offer spicy chicken nuggets.

McDonald's made the announcement via their official Twitter account earlier this morning (August 25th, 2020). Along with several emojis in the famous shape of their McNuggets, the tweet stated:

Spicy Chicken McNuggets. get ready. everywhere 9.16.

Fellow fast food chain, Wendy's, sounded off on the announcement. Wendy's official Twitter account, which is known for being very verbal and snarky, had a hilarious comeback, attacking both Burger King and McDonald's for copying their formula.

McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be their first new chicken nugget flavor in nearly 40 years. They will only be around for a limited time. Along with the new flavor of nuggets, they will also be introducing a new dipping sauce, Mighty Hot Sauce. This will be McDonald's newest dipping sauce in three years.