McDonald’s New McCrispy Strips Are Available in Casper, But Are They Worth It?

A little bit over a week ago, it was announced that the most popular fast food restaurant on the planet, McDonald's, was adding the first permanent addition to their menu in years.

Enter McCrispy Strips and a New Dipping Sauce

This is not the first time Mickey D's has had their own version of chicken tenders. The previously had the Chicken Selects, which was then replaced by the Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

Amongst the new chicken wars, which is the rise of chicken tenders and nuggets being added to menus everywhere (like Taco Bell) and the rise in Raising Canes locations, McDonald's has added McCrispy Strips, as well as a new dipping sauce called, Creamy Chili McCrispy Strip Dip.

Remember, it has only been about a month since they released the "Nether Flame Sauce" with the promotional A Minecraft Movie combo meal. I did like that sauce, but it was aptly named, because it was really hot!

What did you think of the new menu items?

I like food and even more so, new food, so I had to try them. Check out what I thought in the video below.

Overall, I like McDonald's anyway, but I was pleasantly surprised with the new chicken strips and definitely the new sauce. I'm glad that it's supposed to be a permanent addition. I just hope when they say permanent, that's what they mean.

I'm also glad that Wyoming got them in a timely fashion. We are often last to get these national rollouts. I get it. We are the least populated state, but still, we deserve everything the rest of the country gets... in my opinion.

