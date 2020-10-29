Wendy’s Is Offering To Judge Your Halloween Costume

If you need some assistance with your Halloween costume, Wendy's has your back.

Yes, you read that right. The official Wendy's Twitter account posted the following message around 9:00 am this morning (October 29th, 2020):

Why anyone would really care what a fast food chain has to say about your All Hallows Eve costume is beyond me, but full disclosure, I did send them/her a picture of my last year's getup, just to see if I would get a response. As of yet, I haven't. My feelings might be a tad hurt about that, if I'm being totally honest.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Be forewarned, if you do decide to send them a photo, know that the Wendy's Twitter team is famously known for being brutally honest and quite savage. Translation: have your big boy/girl pants on and tough skin ready, because no one knows exactly how they might respond.