It’s Halloween Week, Have You Ever Had A Wyoming Haunting?

According to History.com Halloween's origins go back over 2,000 years ago when the Celts celebrated their new year on November 1. The night before on October 31 they celebrated Samhain (pronounced Sow-in) which is when they believed the the souls of the dead came back.

If you've ever had something strange happen to you and you're not sure how to really explain it, some will say you had a paranormal experience. In Wyoming, there are many locations that claim to be haunted by different spirits.

The Occidental Hotel in Buffalo is one that is said to have many paranormal things happen.

The Irma Hotel in Cody is said to have ghostly visitors from even Buffalo Bill himself.

Fort Caspar even holds ghost tours to give you a chance to have an encounter with a spirit from the past.

The Wyoming Frontier Prison offers you the chance to ghost hunt there for a fee

Ghost Hunters, Ghost Adventures, Ghost Nation, Paranormal State are all reality ghost hunting TV shows that became popular in the early 2000's and really sparked the interest many have for the paranormal. A 2018 poll said that 58% of those polled believed a place can be haunted by a spirit. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, you may have had some experiences that you're not sure how to explain.

Have you ever wondered why some people feel they experience more ghosts in October than any other time of the year? According to paranormal investigators, the real reason you may experience more activity during Halloween time is because you're looking for it more during that time of year. The entire Halloween holiday is focused on ghosts, goblins, scary situations and hauntings...so your ghostly senses are raised. This time of year may be the only time "ghosts" cross your mind, so of course you'll be more aware.

I have been into ghost hunting for many years and have had a couple things happen that are hard to explain and many of them were in the fall months, but the most interesting was during the summer of 2007. We had just had a summer thunderstorm and my friend Tina and I decided to go check out some locations that were said to be haunted. The first place we stopped was said to be haunted by a woman that had lost her husband in a war and paced back and forth from window to window looking for him. After spending a few hours "investigating" we decided to move on and Tina took one final picture of the building we were in. After reviewing the picture, we were SHOCKED at what we saw in the window of a room we had just left.

Tina Jett, Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Do you see it? There was nothing there to cause that image from happening on the inside or out. Just moments before, we were in that exact room looking out that window.

Tina Jett, Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

There are some other factors about this time of year that could affect your ghost awareness. The Moon, the weather and energy in the air all are factors in the ghost hunting world. Check out these videos that explain it in a little more detail.

