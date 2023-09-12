Haunted Casper: Life Steps Campus [VIDEO]

The first installment of 'Haunted Casper' examines the history and experiences at the Life Steps Campus.

Annie Stevens resides on the property with her husband, who is the maintenance director for the Life Steps Campus. During her stay on the property, has witnessed and experienced things that cannot be explained. The sound of children running through the halls, laughter, silhouettes staring through windows, and things becoming mysteriously misplaced.

- Special thanks to Annie & Jimmy Stevens, Life Steps Campus, and the Western History Center at Casper College.

*Haunted Casper is completely based off of witness testimony and cannot guarantee the historical accuracy spoken and portrayed in the production.*