What Is The Most Popular Halloween Movie/TV Show In Wyoming?
There is nothing better to get you in the Halloween spirit than a good horror movie or television. Thanks to the myriad of streaming services, you pretty much have every film ever made just a few button pushes away. It brings to mind an interesting question though: what is the favorite horror movie or TV series for our lovely state?
Each year, data research website, Comparitech, releases a study of the favorite horror movie or series for each state. I must admit, after seeing the choice for the Cowboy State, I have never been prouder to call myself a Wyomingite.
While our neighbors in Colorado favored Stephen King's The Shining and the Netflix series Stranger Things (which really isn't that scary to me, but whatever) is the favorite in quite a few of the neighboring states, the winner for Wyoming is the classic B-rated movie, The Evil Dead, starring Bruce Campbell.
In case you've never had the pleasure of watching the masterpiece that is The Evil Dead, here's a trailer from the film below.