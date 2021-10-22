Halloween Is Coming, Are You Brave Enough To Challenge Yourself

Halloween week is upon us and if you're ready for a spook and set to help out the Trail Busters 4H Club, this is right up your alley. Endure the frights of the 2nd Annual Haunted Twisted Barn.

When I was a kid I spent every October helping my dad put together a haunted house that developed into a haunted hay ride and a haunted apple orchard. A younger me wasn't a big fan of the "haunted" but being on the inside of the spookiness has always interested me and I never got "scared" after that.

The Trail Busters 4H Club is putting on what may be the scariest 270 feet you've ever been too and they're doing it to benefit the club. It seems that even the shakiest of people are always up for a good spook, when a good cause is behind it. Of course this is a family friendly event, but don't let "family friendly" scare you away...there is something for everyone. The youngsters can even get into the action with a little tykes scare area, a petting zoo and free cookies and drinks. If you're too scared, you can just chill by the fire pit and wait for all of your friends...by yourself...in the dark, with just a crackling fire for light. Are you REALLY scared now?

Travel on Highway 220 West of Casper and turn south on El Rio Road to the "Haunted Twisted Barn". 7pm - 11pm October 29, 30 and 31. It's only $7 and helps out a great cause! Feel free to dress up and celebrate Halloween at the 2nd annual haunted barn!

google maps

