100 Best Halloween Pranks & Fails

A prank is only good if the person being pranked thinks it's as funny as you do. It should be easy to put together, fast to execute, and most of all, memorable.

But very little ever goes as planned. That's why this video is filled with some of the best pranks you will ever see, many that you will want to do, and may more fails.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm not sure which reactions I like the best. Scaring kids is always fun to watch. But scaring old people, who should know better, can be even more fun.

What is also funny to watch, and a little confusing at times, is that even when people realize that it is just a joke, they remain scared and refuse to step back into the room.

A scary mask is still scary even when Uncle Bob is not wearing it anymore. Why do you think that is?

Now comes the hard part. It's easy to shock someone. But can you really scare them? In other words, there is the shock of jumping out and yelling BOO! but then there is deep fear. Being scared is different than a sudden shock. Being scared means checking under the bed and looking in the closet, but then still being afraid to turn out the lights.

Either way, tis that season, and it is all in good fun.

It's also a lot of fun to get revenge.