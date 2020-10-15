Haunted Wyoming Road Trips – Five Ghost Towns To Explore

It's the perfect time of year for a road trip. The temperatures are cooler, the leaves are changing. There are strangely transparent hitchhikers with hooks for hands and glowing eyes... (don't pick those people up).

What a perfect time for a haunted road trip. Here are a few Wyoming destinations you might find interesting. Maps are included at the links.

Jay Em is a cute little half ghost town. The few remaining residents might seem a bit creepy too. You'll enjoy looking at what is left of their downtown.

Sage is almost not on the map anymore. It's a ghost town located in Lincoln County. The town lies adjacent to the tracks of the Union Pacific Railroad. It absolutely screams desertion and isolation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Bosler is a strange place to drive by. I've done it a few times and always wonder if people are still living there. Strangely, the answer is yes. There is one store, what is left of a school, and a post office.

Forgotten Town. I named it that because it is not on the map anymore. There is just one building left, in southern Campbell County where a town used to be. The town was destroyed by a tornado. This is all that is left.

Kirwin was once a town in Park County, Wyoming. Its post office has been closed. The former mining town is a historic site now, thanks to Amelia Earhart building a cabin there before her disappearance.