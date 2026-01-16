Wyoming Travelers: TSA Photo ID Rules Are Changing — Don’t Get Caught Unprepared

If you are planning a trip by air, starting next month, you need to be aware of upcoming Transportation Security Administration (TSA), photo identification requirements, or you could end up paying addtional charges.

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport Facebook page shared a graphic along with a detail caption that read:

Heads up travelers!

Starting on February 1, 2026, travelers age 18 and up who do not present an acceptable form of ID at the TSA checkpoint may pay a $45 fee to verify their identity through TSA ConfirmID, TSA's alternate identity verification system. The fee covers a ten-day travel window but does not guarantee approval to fly and may cause additional delays at security.

Please know: If you come to the checkpoint with a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID you will NOT be subject to any fees.

Other acceptable forms of ID may include:

Passport (including passport cards and digital passports)

State-issued enhanced driver's license

DHS trusted traveler cards (like Global Entry)

Military ID (including those issued to dependents)

Enhanced tribal cards

To learn more, visit: https://www.tsa.gov/tsaconfirm-id

It is worth noting that all Wyoming state issued IDs are "REAL ID-compliant".

Real ID credentials have a star in the right-hand corner. Back in 2019, a black star replaced the gold star on Wyoming credentials, but they still meet Real ID requirements.

