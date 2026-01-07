Mysterious UFO Spotted Over Casper Has Everyone Talking [WATCH]

So far, 2026 has already given us a slew of aerial phenomenon. Just last week (Friday, January 2nd, 2026), the US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming captured some impressive time lapse footage of the SpaceX launch (seen below).

While many people saw it, a lot of folks didn't initially know what it was. That is the case with a video that was recently captured by Casper resident, Annie Barb Stevens. The footage, which is from Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, at around 5:00 pm, shows a large, bright object moving across the skyline at decent rate of speed.

It can definitely be classified as a UFO. Now before anyone starts throwing around words like extraterrestrial or alien, it is worth noting that UFO is simply an acronym for "unidentified flying object", although as of late that terminology has fallen in disrepute since around 2018. The United States government now prefers the term, UAP, which stands for "unidentified aerial phenomena" or "unidentified anomalous phenomena".

The first thing I did was check the website, SpaceFlightNow, for any scheduled launches, but there were none for that date.

We also shared the video on our social media pages, were plenty of other residents also sounded off about seeing it. There were several different theories, ranging from the sun reflecting off and airplane, to satellites, to the International Space Station.

I'll be honest, personally, I have no clue what it was, but at this point, nothing would shock me, no matter how outrageous or unlikely. Let's not forget, there have been several popular works of fiction over the years that have placed alien landings somewhere in Wyoming, that ranges from iconic films like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" to several issues of the Transformers comic books.

