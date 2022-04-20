UFO’s Spotted Over Sweetwater County and Silver Ridge, Wyoming

UFO sightings are so common these days, I rarely stop to share new ones I come across. However, 3 recent videos of objects over Wyoming have a strange connection with...New Jersey. See what you make of this.

Red Stone just dropped these videos on YouTube today with the following backstory:

Strange lighting UFO in Lyndhurst, New Jersey The same strange lighting UFO in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, USA Another white lighting UFO landed in the same area Sweetwater County, Wyoming, USA Another white lighting UFO sighted in the same area Sweetwater County, Wyoming, USA The same lighting UFO sighted in Silver Ridge, Wyoming, USA...Different Cameras

I was born a skeptic, but these lights are strange. At one point, the Sweetwater County object appears to split with one object following another.

I always look for the simplest explanation to weird happenings like this. I looked up flights and found there are planes that travel from Newark, New Jersey to Cody, Wyoming and also Jackson. The lights don't look like plane beacons to me, but it's worth considering that they could be planes.

You also need to think about the chance these are experimental military aircraft. Military.com lists many we know about. No doubt there are many we don't, too.

Other than that, I'm at a loss. Perhaps, Mulder and Scully have answers.

