Want A Chance To See If There Are Spirits Haunting Fort Caspar?

In the mid 2000's ghost hunting was the thing to do. TV shows and movies were highlighting the horrible possibility that most of us feared our whole life...coming in contact and face to face with a ghost.

There are a few different types of people when it comes to ghosts.

non believers

believers

not sure, but it's a scary thought

something may be there, but I'm going to prove that it's not

ain't no way you're getting me in a potential haunted location

When the ghost hunting craze was at it's peak, I was right there with them. During that time I had a ghost hunting buddy that she and I would spend hours finding locations, going on tours, asking questions to the dark and closely going over pictures to see if there may be a chance we caught anything.

One night we did catch something...a face in the window...dun dun dun.

Welcome To The Club

If hunting that haunted is something that interests you, first of all welcome to the club, secondly there is a really cool opportunity coming the first weekend of May that you'll want to be apart of at the site of Fort Caspar.

In the mid 1800's, wagon after wagon of pioneers were heading west and passed through this area. Fort Caspar plays a major role in the story of Casper, Wyoming.

Death, illness, attacks, fighting, ambushes and tragedy were all part of the history of the fort and the area. With all of that happening, the possibility of lingering spirits or lost souls is really high.

Investigate Fort Caspar with A Psychic Medium

On May 5th, 6th and 7th you have a chance to investigate those possibilities with historians of the fort along with renowned psychic medium Sarah Lemos. Sarah will be investigating and experiencing Wyoming paranormal possibilities for the first time during this weekend. She will also be on site to discuss what you may experience on your ghost hunt and share her own experiences of her investigation.

On your investigation you'll be able to use ghost hunting tools like a K2 meter, spirit box, recorder and other equipment as you creep around the grounds and through the buildings of Fort Caspar.

Sarah Lemos has been featured on many ghost hunting shows on the Travel Channel 'Portals To Hell', 'Ghosts of Morgan City' and 'The Ghost Town Terror'. Sarah has been communicating with the dead since she was a little girl and her experiences run deep. She will be donating her time to be apart of a three night event to kick off the 2022 summer season for Fort Caspar.

May 5th, 2022 (get ticket information)

Night one will consist of two 1 hour sessions of the history of mediumship tickets are $20 per person and limited to 75 people per session

May 6th, 2022 (get ticket information)

There are three separate time slots are available to go on the Fort Caspar guided ghost hunts and spend time with Sarah. The cost is $25 per person.

Time Slot 1: 7:00pm - 8:45pm

Time Slot 2: 8:00pm - 9:45pm

Time Slot 3: 9:00pm - 10:45pm

May 7, 2022 (get ticket information)

Sarah’s Mediumship Experiences - 2pm - 3pm (ticket information)

She will share her experiences as a medium and working on hit Travel Channel television shows. Ticket price $15 per person

VIP Ghost Hunt (ticket information)

LIMITED VIP Ghost Hunt at the Fort Caspar Museum. 8 people per group. Ticket price $75 per person.

Time Slot 1: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Time Slot 2: 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Time Slot 3: 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Proceeds from these events are going to a new expansion project at Fort Caspar Museum.

