Join the Holiday Fun With Two Events at Fort Caspar Museum This Weekend

Tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, December 7th, 2024), there are not one, but two great events taking place at the For Caspar Museum to kick off the Christmas holiday season.

A press release from Fort Caspar Museum manager, Rick Young, states:

Fort Caspar Museum reminds you that tomorrow, Saturday, December 7th, there will be two fun and FREE events going on: during the day, a book signing by almost two dozen local authors, and in the evening, we will have “Candlelight Christmas at the Fort.”

The book signing is from 12:00 to 3:00 pm, and “Candlelight Christmas” will be from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. These are both drop-in events, and admission is free all day.

Fort Caspar Museum Association President Con Trumbull says, “Get your Christmas shopping done in our gift shop and meet 20 local authors. Come back in the evening with your kids and experience Christmas on the western frontier in the 1860s.”

Re-enactors will be portraying the military inside the fort buildings, and on the fort grounds, there will be mountain men and pioneers to interact with, while inside the Museum, visitors may stroll through the exhibit galleries and shop for Christmas gifts in the museum store. Find free cookies from Occasions by Cory, and kids may enjoy making an ornament.”

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at (307) 235-8462 or visit our website at here for more information.

Bring your entire family out and get into the holiday spirit with both events tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours.

