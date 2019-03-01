Fort Caspar Museum Launches Traveling ‘Wyoming Navy’ Exhibit

A new traveling exhibit organized by Fort Caspar Museum will feature the many U.S. Navy ships that are named Wyoming's people and places, beginning with the earliest ship in 1900 up through those that remain in service today.

"Wyoming Navy" consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of forty different vessels, ranging from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles, according to a release from the museum.

Fort Caspar Museum staff along with an intern from Casper College Museum Studies researched each ship, and included details including the shipyards where the vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the different missions in which they were involved during both peace and wartime.

Museum officials say “Wyoming Navy” will travel to eleven towns and cities throughout Wyoming for 18 months, then return to Fort Caspar Museum for its final showing in October 2020. Wheatland will be the first city hosting the free exhibit, at the Platte County Library from March 1st to April 12th, 2019. After that, "Wyoming Navy" will travel to Torrington, then to Rawlins, Rock Springs, Pinedale, Dubois, Riverton, Cody, Sheridan, and finally, to Fort Caspar Museum.

This exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary, and the Museum says it is grateful to the VFW for transporting the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit to the different communities. For more information on exhibit dates and locations, you can call Fort Caspar Museum at (307) 235-8462, or visit their website at http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com.