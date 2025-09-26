Spirits Awaken: Ghost Hunting Returns to the Fort Caspar Museum This October

As we get closer into the Halloween season, there are more ghoulish events happening around the area. If you are into all things supernatural, including searching for spirits, Fort Caspar Museum has ghost hunting events coming up on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of October.

The city of Casper websites states:

Step into the World of the Unexplained

Spend a haunting evening on the hallowed ground of the historic battlefield and museum at Fort Caspar Museum, where the restless spirits of soldiers from Caspar Collins' era are said to still roam. It’s the ideal backdrop for ghostly encounters at Fort Caspar Museum’s semi-annual Ghost Investigations Tour.

Armed with specialized ghost-hunting equipment like spirit boxes, infrared thermometers, audio recorders, and laser grids, tour participants will detect and document paranormal phenomena. Plus, you'll receive access to all the digital evidence collected during the event, making you part of the investigation.

The Night Comes Alive

The one-hour tours will depart every twenty minutes from 7 p.m. through 10:40 p.m. each night. You'll have the option to explore one of three distinct areas of the fort and its surroundings: the fort buildings, the fort grounds, or the fort cemetery. Or sign up for all three!

Join the Hunt

Secure your spot for just $15.00 per person beginning October 1st. Tickets can be purchased in person at Fort Caspar Museum or over the phone using a credit card.

Wear comfortable shoes and dress warmly for outdoor exploration in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish to capture any eerie encounters. This haunting activity is appropriate for brave souls 8 and over, and ghost hunters under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Get our free mobile app

Don't let this spine-chilling opportunity pass you by. For additional information, contact the Museum at 307-235-8462.

Wyoming Ghost Busters Gallery Credit: Glenn Woods