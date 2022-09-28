Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha).

If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar.

The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th.

"Guides will lead guests around the fort grounds and buildings in small groups, looking for paranormal activity. You will get to try out ghost hunting equipment such as spirit boxes, infrared thermometers, audio recorders, and laser grids. After the event, all digital evidence will be shared with participants."

Fort Caspar said that participants should wear good shoes and dress warmly (it will be outdoors and night-time in October after all). You may bring a digital camera and flashlight if you wish.

"The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 pm and the last leaving at 10:40 pm each night. This year, there are three different areas of explorations from which to choose: the fort buildings, the fort grounds, and the fort cemetery. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended."

Tickets go on sale October 1st for $12.00. You can pay in person at the museum or over the phone with a credit card. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

If you haven't already checked out Fort Caspar's rich history, it might be worth reading a little bit about. Before it was Fort Caspar, it was known as the Platte Bridge Station, established in 1858 as one of the stops on the Oregon-California Trail. You can read more about it here.

