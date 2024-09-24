Experience the Thrill: Ghost Investigations at Fort Caspar Museum This October

With the Halloween 2024 season right around the corner, it's time to embark on a mission into the supernatural right here in Casper.

According to an official press release from Fort Caspar:

Try your hand at being a paranormal investigator during Fort Caspar Museum's "Ghost Investigations at the Fort." Get your tickets for one-or all three!-of the different tours, held on the evenings of October 11th & 12th and 18th & 19th. Tickets are $15 each and will be on sale at the Museum beginning October 1st.

Guides will lead guests around the fort grounds and buildings in small groups, looking for paranormal activity. You will get to try out ghost hunting equipment such as spirit boxes, infrared thermometers, audio recorders, and laser grids. After the event, all digital evidence will be shared with participants.

The ten-person tours are one hour long and will begin every twenty minutes; the first tour leaves at 7:00 pm and the last at 10:40 pm each night. Tours explore one of three different areas of the fort: the fort buildings, the fort battles, and the fort cemetery.

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis at Fort Caspar Museum, either in person or over the phone with a credit card. Advance purchase is recommended.

Get our free mobile app

Participants should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish. This event is recommended for ages 8 and up, and children under age 16 must be accompanied by a participating adult.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website by clicking here.

Casper Family Goes All Out on Halloween Decorations October 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM