Where Bigfoot Is Spotted the Most in Wyoming – The Counties Topping the List

Wyoming isn't just a hotspot for UFO sightings, although the more politically correct term now is UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena), but there have also been a myriad of Bigfoot sightings, and I'm not talking about the monster truck. Also known as "Sasquatch", the mythic creature, that many have claimed is real, has allegedly been spotted several times throughout the state.

Where have the most Bigfoot sightings been reported in Wyoming?

According to the Bigfoot Field Research Organization (BFRO), and trust me, it is a "real' thing, these are the counties where the creature has been spotted the most:

Park: Sightings - 9 | Last Reported Sighting - 2010

Lincoln: Sightings - 4 | Last Reported Sighting - 2003

Carbon: Sightings - 3 | Last Reported Sighting - 2008

Teton: Sightings - 3 | Last Reported Sighting - 2003

Uinta: Sightings - 2 | Last Reported Sighting - 2006

Are there other areas where the creature has been spotted?

Yes, but not as often. Sheridan, Crook, Fremont, Johnson, Sublette, Sweetwater and Washakie counties all reported one a piece.

Overall, twenty-eight combined sittings over the last twenty-two years isn't that bad, especially considering our neighbors in Colorado had a whopping 131 sightings, with the most recent being this year (2025).

If you really want a good chuckle, good old California reported 436 sightings. Only Washington state reported more, with mouth-dropping 730 alleged sightings.

Whether or not you are a Bigfoot believer, it is very interesting to know that somewhere, someone is keeping track of this. It kind of makes you wonder what kind of other strange creatures or unexplained phenomenon are also being tracked.

