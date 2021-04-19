If You Want to See Bigfoot, New Study Says to Come to Wyoming

I've been in Wyoming several years now, but I have yet to see a Bigfoot. A new study claims that I need to look harder ranking us as a great place to rub elbows with Sasquatch.

This took me by surprise. When I think of Bigfoot, Washington state and Oregon come to mind. Sure, we've had some famous Bigfoot sightings here. Remember the one where a geyser camera showed some strange beasts?

The History Channel even dedicated a show to Sasquatch walking among us.

Satellite Internet just dropped the states with the most Bigfoot sightings for the past year. There map doesn't look that impressive for Wyoming, but that's not the complete story.

Satellite Internet

It's not until you dig into their statistics for states with the most bigfoot sightings by population. That's where you'll see Wyoming ranked at #6 in America for seeing this legendary hairy beast. Note: whenever you rank anything based on population, Wyoming is gonna appear near the top since there aren't that many of us humans here.

This study was based off of work done by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. In total, they reported 28 Bigfoot sightings in Wyoming over the last year.

The only person I can blame for not seeing Bigfoot is me not getting outside enough. He/she/it is obviously out there in the Wyoming wild somewhere.

