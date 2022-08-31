Casper/Natrona County Airport Installs New Scanners That Will Generate 3-D Images of Luggage Contents

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport recently announced that TSA has installed two new computed tomography (CT) scanners at the airport's security checkpoints.

That's according to a press release from the airport, who wrote that "The CT X-ray scanners are being used to screen departing travelers’ carry-on luggage."

"A CT scanner provides advanced explosive detection capabilities by applying a sophisticated algorithm to generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag," the release stated. "A TSA officer can view and rotate the Xray image for a thorough visual image analysis on-screen. By getting a better view of the contents of the bag, the TSO is able to resolve potential security threats on-screen, ultimately reducing the number of bag checks that are required."

By implementing these new scanners, it allows for travelers to keep everything in their carry-on bag, without having to remove things such as electronics, travel-sized liquids, and more.

The release states that there are currently more than 460 CT scanners being used in 175 airports nationwide.

"TSA continues to install new CT scanners in airports of all sizes across the country," the release noted. "Look for the new CT scanners the next time you depart CPR!"