Casper Airport Shuts Down Due to Major Winter Storm

The Casper-Natrona County International Airport was closed Monday as a major winter storm brought snow, strong winds and cold temperatures to much of Wyoming.

Airport managers said the goal was to be able to open for flights beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"If you are flying commercially, please check with your airline for re-booking or prior to coming out to the Airport tomorrow to check on your flight status," the airport wrote on its Facebook page.

All roads in and out of Casper were essentially closed Monday.

The City shut down all non-essential services and issued a 'no unnecessary travel' advisory in town.

Police declared a 'snow day,' announcing that officers would only be able to respond to major wrecks.